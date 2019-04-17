Arlington police seek help in search for bank robbery suspect

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who they say robbed a bank in the town on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at Leader Bank at 141 Massachusetts Ave. about 11:41 a.m. learned a man had passed a note to a teller demanding money, according to the Arlington Police Department.

The man, who did not show a weapon, fled toward Somerville with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or white male, about 6 feet tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with duct tape over the logo, a black hat, and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arlington Police Department at 781-643-1212.

