Arlington police seek help in search for missing, endangered girl

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are turning to the public for help in tracking down a 15-year-old girl who they is missing and endangered.

Genesis Guerrero may be in the Downtown Crossing area or in the Bowdoin Street area of Dorchester, according to Arlington police.

Guerrero, who was reported missing Monday, is described as 5 feet, 2 inches, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue stonewashed jeans, a camouflage jacket, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information on Guerrero’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department at 781-643-1212.

