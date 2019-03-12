Arlington police seek help in search for missing mother, daughter

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a mother and daughter who have been reported missing in Arlington.

A search is underway for Samantha Carrasquillo, 25, and Nayeli Carrasquillo, 4, according to the Arlington Police Department.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Arlington police at 781 643 1212.

Missing Mother and Daughter. Samantha Carrasquillo D.O.B 12/19/93, and Nayeli Carrasquillo D.O.B 12/23/14.

Any information please call Arlington Police 781 643 1212 pic.twitter.com/4fBIDVXD5W — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) March 12, 2019

