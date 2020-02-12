Arlington police step up patrol efforts after homeless population threatened

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Arlington Police Department say they have stepped up patrol efforts in the Mugar Woods area of East Arlington after reports of an armed man threatening the homeless population.

While conducting their weekly outreach in the area, officers received information that three men who had recently been camping in Mugar Woods began threatening the homeless men and women — one of the men is believed to be armed, according to police.

The informants also told police they believe the individuals might be bringing drugs into the area.

In their attempts to locate the men, officers found the campsite in question along with a large, bladed weapon and a police-style baton.

No arrests have been made.

The suspects are believed to be camping in Cambridge.

