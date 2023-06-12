ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Schools opened an hour late in Arlington on Monday after several reported black bear sightings.
In a statement the schools said, “Early this morning, there were multiple sightings of a bear in Arlington Heights, around the area of the Dallin, Brackett, and Peirce Elementary Schools. In collaboration with the Arlington Police Department and Town officials, we decided it was prudent to delay schools while resources were deployed and in the interest of student safety.”
The school district also urged parents and students to “exercise caution in going to school this morning, as we have not yet confirmed that the bear has left Arlington.”
Students will be kept inside for recess and other activities.
