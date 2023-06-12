ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Schools opened an hour late in Arlington on Monday after several reported black bear sightings.

In a statement the schools said, “Early this morning, there were multiple sightings of a bear in Arlington Heights, around the area of the Dallin, Brackett, and Peirce Elementary Schools. In collaboration with the Arlington Police Department and Town officials, we decided it was prudent to delay schools while resources were deployed and in the interest of student safety.”

The school district also urged parents and students to “exercise caution in going to school this morning, as we have not yet confirmed that the bear has left Arlington.”

Students will be kept inside for recess and other activities.

Update- The School Superintendent delayed schools 1 hour, officers are in the area of all schools at this time & the ACO is working with the Environmental Police attempting to locate. Please report any sightings to police dispatch 781-643-1212, thank you. #arlingtonma https://t.co/l9WfyFAYCx — Arlington MA, Police Department (@ArlingtonMAPD) June 12, 2023

APD Officers are investigating a report of a possible black bear sighting in the area of Scituate St at Spring. Please use caution. Report any sightings immediately. — Arlington MA, Police Department (@ArlingtonMAPD) June 12, 2023

**Update** Bear last reported in the area of Paul Revere Rd and Park Ave. Please use caution & report any sightings immediately. — Arlington MA, Police Department (@ArlingtonMAPD) June 12, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)