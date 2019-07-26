Arlington statistician wins $1 million lotto prize for second time in 3 years

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - For the second time in three years, Steven Felsher, of Arlington, has won a $1 million prize on an instant ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Felsher, who claimed his first $1 million prize on July 29, 2016, struck it rich again after winning $1 million in the lottery’s “4,000,000 Payout” $10 instant game.

As he did with his first prize, Felsher chose a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Felsher, a statistician, plans to do what he did after the first time he won a $1 million prize and go on vacation with his family. He would also like to buy a new camera and new phones for him and his wife Paula.

Both of his winning tickets were purchased at Broadway Market in Arlington. The store will once again receive a $10,000 bonus.

“I’m happy for the family that owns the market,” said Felsher. “They’re nice people and the bonus will make a difference for them.”

Two $4 million prizes and three additional $1 million prizes remain in the “$4,000,000 Payout” $10 game.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)