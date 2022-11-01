ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Arlington sub shop will be giving back to its community by feeding the town’s poll workers with a 200-foot Italian sub on Tuesday’s Election Day.

D’Agostino’s Deli estimates it will use about 75 pounds of salami, 30 pounds of cheese, and many 6-foot long pieces of bread.

They’re making the sandwich to raise awareness for Arlington Food Link, a local organization that donates food to families in need.

“I thought, in my situation, having the family business, having a food store, I thought it would be a good idea to pick a piece that I could raise money for and bring awareness to and do some good,” said Sam D’Agostino.

They’ll assemble the 200-foot sandwich at the deli next week, and will take over the Arlington High School football field to help feed the poll workers.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)