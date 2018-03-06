ARLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Uber driver, Denys Corso, 49 of Arlington, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.

Corso was arrested Monday after police say he drove over a curb and a flower bed before nearly driving into a Dunkin’ Donuts.

The police chief was reportedly inside the restaurant talking to a resident when the vehicle entered the parking lot, drove over the curb, and stopped in a parking space with the vehicle’s two front wheels over the curb on a walkway.

Corso said he wasn’t driving for Uber at the time, and he insists he wasn’t on drugs.

“I went in there to get a cup of coffee. About a couple of weeks ago I fell. I cracked my ribs. I don’t take pain pills because I’m in recovery,” Corso said Tuesday.

It will be more than just Corso’s word against the chief. Chief Ryan said he brought in the department’s newly trained expert in identifying drivers who are under the influence of drugs since a breathalyzer can’t be used.

“We’re just glad to that no one was hurt and we hope that this gentleman gets the help he needs,” Chief Ryan said.

