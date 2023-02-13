Police in Arlington and Weston were pursuing suspects connected to a string of recent mailbox break-ins as of Monday afternoon, according to officials.

Police said a mail dropbox in Weston was broken into overnight. Officers immediately located a suspicious vehicle, according to police, but the driver took off.

Police said the driver went directly from Weston to a post office in Arlington and broke into a mailbox there, again evading police.

The targeted mailbox in Arlington is located at 10 Court St., according to police. The Weston mailbox is located at 25 Colpitts Rd.

Police have said anyone who put checks into the Weston or Arlington mailboxes at any time since Friday afternoon should cancel them.

The safest bet for mailing future items of value is to mail them inside a post office, police said.

