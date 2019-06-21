CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chicopee homicide suspect who is considered “armed and dangerous” has been added to the Massachusetts State Police most wanted list.

Kaevon Brimfield, 26, is being sought in connection to the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Charles White on June 9, state police announced.

Officers responding to the area of 249 Exchange St. shortly after midnight pronounced White dead after observing multiple gunshot wounds, according to state police.

An investigation by the state police detective unit for Hampden County and Chicopee police resulted in arrest warrants being issued for Brimfield and three other suspects who have already been taken into custody.

Brimfield is described as a black male, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on his chest, right forearm and upper left arm.

State police say he has used the alias Treshawn Brumfield in the past and has ties to the Chicopee and Springfield area, as well as to Elizabeth, New Jersey and Atlanta, Georgia.

Anyone with information on Brimfield’s whereabouts is asked to call the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873) or to call 911.

