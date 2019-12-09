‘Armed and dangerous’ woman wanted in connection with Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lowell Police Department is turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” suspected of firing several rounds of ammunition in Lowell Saturday morning.

Officials are looking for 25-year-old Alanna McCabe of Newburyport in connection with a shooting on Middle Street that left shell casings scattered on the ground and undisclosed property damage, according to a release issued by the department.

An arrest warrant has been issued for unlawful carry of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building along with other offenses related to this incident, police said.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information concerning Alanna McCabe, please contact the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

