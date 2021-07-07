BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of armed suspects who robbed a bank in Brockton on Tuesday morning were taken into custody after they were found hours later hiding out in the basement of a nearby home, officials said.

Jennifer Rosil Dorlus and Samuel Gervais are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Brockton District Court on charges of robbery — armed and masked, possession of a firearm, breaking and entering a building during the daytime — felony, and kidnapping, according to Brockton police.

Dorlus is also facing charges of unlawful possession of ammunition, and assault and battery on a police officer, while Gervais is additionally facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, and mistreat or interfere of a police horse or dog.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at Santander Bank at 25 Torrey St. around 10 a.m. started pursuing a man and woman in black hoodies who started running from the scene, Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes said.

The suspects were able to evade capture after crashing their car but officers did recover two guns that investigators believe were used in the robbery, as well as stolen money, Gomes added.

K-9 teams and a Massachusetts State Police helicopter were called upon to assist in the search, which was focused on the area of West and West Elm streets, Gomes said.

“We had to set up a perimeter,” Gomes explained during a news conference. “Two parties were taken into custody hours later…They were found in a nearby home. In trying to elude the police, they had gained entry into a nearby house. A neighbor reported that to us.”

Gomes noted that the suspects are known to police.

There were no reported injuries but a pregnant teller at the bank was taken to the hospital as a precaution. She is said to be doing OK.

“This was a dangerous situation that took place in our city today. It caused a lot of people a lot of distress,” Gomes said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

