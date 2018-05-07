Police: Armed citizen interrupts Worcester robbery

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A citizen armed with a gun interrupted an armed robbery in Worcester Sunday, police said.

Worcester police officers responding to a reported fight involving a gun on Seymour Street about 6:36 p.m. were met by a 47-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman who said they were on their way home when they saw a man holding a woman at gunpoint.

Fearing for the woman’s safety, the couple said the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the robber, police said.

When the man yelled at the robber, later identified as Jeremy Cintron, 20, to drop his weapon, the man said Cintron pointed his firearm at him and started walking toward him. The man said Cintron later complied with his demands after he shouted at him several more times to drop the gun.

After ordering Cintron to the ground, the man said he put his knee on his back and pushed the gun away from him while his girlfriend called the police. While waiting for the police to arrive, the man said Cintron struggled with him and fired a round into the pavement while grabbing for his gun.

During the fight, the man said Cintron was able to break free and run away.

After a brief search, Cintron was apprehended on nearby Windham Street. Police said they found a loaded H&R 929 .22 caliber revolver on him.

Cintron was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a Dwelling, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, armed assault with intent to rob, witness intimidation, possession of a firearm without a LTC, unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Cintron was arraigned Monday at the Worcester County District Courthouse.

