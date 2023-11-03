DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a pair of suspects who broke into a home and assaulted two residents in Dracut on Thursday night.

The Dracut Police Department said its officers were called to Arkansas Drive around 8 p.m. on Nov. 2, where authorities learned two men had forced their way into a home.

According to police, the two armed suspects restrained a resident and later pistol-whipped another person who returned to the address during the home invasion.

Authorities said the second resident suffered a severe laceration to the head as a result, but was expected to recover. The other resident was said to have suffered “less severe injuries” and was treated at the scene.

Police described the suspects as males who were wearing masks and dark clothing, who ran down Arkansas Drive toward Bouchard Avenue after the incident.

As an investigation continues, police ask that anyone with information call Dracut PD at 978-957-2123.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)