Armed man arrested after confrontation with Lowell police

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man armed with a knife was arrested Wednesday after a confrontation with Lowell police.

Officers responding to the area of Gibson Street at about 1:30 p. m. for reports of a person out of control discovered a male had locked himself in his basement with a knife, Lowell police say.

The man, later identified as Curtis Howell, had a confrontation earlier outside his residence while armed with a knife.

Police say Howell refused to leave the basement after officers initiated contact, and a SWAT team was brought in.

At about 6 p.m., police entered the residence and placed under Howell under arrest for assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

