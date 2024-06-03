NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police shot and killed a man in Nashua, New Hampshire Sunday night.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Fomella’s office said Pelham police first encountered the armed individual leaving his home earlier in the evening before Nashua police responded to a hardware store, where they found the man outside, armed with a handgun.

The Attorney General’s office said two Nashua police officers fired less lethal weapons at the man and one officer fired his gun.

Police delivered medical aid, but the man died.

Investigators are not naming the man until after an autopsy is conducted Monday.

This is the second fatal encounter this year between Nashua police and a man with a gun. In both cases there was use of both lethal and non-lethal force.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

