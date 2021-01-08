Armed man who barricaded himself inside Billerica home taken to hospital after standoff

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed man who barricaded himself inside a home in Billerica was taken to the hospital for an evaluation following a standoff on Friday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person who had possibly shot himself in the area of Bridge Street around 8:30 a.m. learned a man had discharged a firearm in a mobile home and barricaded himself inside, according to the Billerica Police Department.

When officers tried to enter the home to check on the man, they realized he was alive, armed, and highly agitated, police said.

Due to safety concerns, police issued a shelter-in-place order for surrounding homes and businesses, while also shutting down traffic on Bridge Street.

Trained negotiators were called in and the man surrendered peacefully after about 90 minutes.

The man, whose name has been released, was taken to Lowell General Hospital for a medical and mental health evaluation.

He is expected to face charges including possessing and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

An investigation remains ongoing.

