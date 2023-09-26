BOSTON (WHDH) - A SWAT team response in Boston resulted in the arrest of an armed robbery suspect, according to police.

The Boston Police Department said Andrew Singleton, 38, was arrested after officers responded to Seaver Street late Monday night as part of an investigation.

Police had been searching for a suspect since Saturday, Sept. 23, when a robbery was reported on Glenway Street and involved a person showing a gun and stealing “an unknown amount of money,” according to Boston PD.

Authorities went on to review surveillance footage and later found the suspect appeared to live in an apartment at 419 Seaver St., where police attempted to make contact around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Officers knocked and announced their presence multiple times, but no one came to answer the door,” the police department stated in a news release. “Officers continued to knock as they could hear movement inside the apartment. Officers received information that the suspect had barricaded himself inside and was armed with a firearm.”

Over the span of nearly three hours, police called in negotiators and a SWAT unit for assistance. The department said that after a period of negotiating with the suspect, a SWAT team made a forced entry into the apartment and took Singleton into custody.

According to police, the Dorchester resident was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court in the near future.

