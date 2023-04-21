BOSTON (WHDH) - Three teenage suspects and one of their mothers were arrested after a pizza delivery driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Brighton, according to officials.

The Boston Police Department said the arrests were made around midnight on Wednesday, April 19, after a man delivering a pizza was robbed by “three male suspects” on Fidelis Way.

The victim reportedly told officers that as he was grabbing the food from his vehicle, one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at his head and demanded his possessions.

He also said one of the suspects punched him in the face before the three of them fled the scene.

Boston police later spotted one of the suspects while canvassing the area, who department officials said “immediately ran and was able to gain access to an apartment.”

Two of the other suspects were also located, according to a Boston PD news release, with police finding a stolen phone in one of the suspect’s pockets.

Police said another arrest was made after officers made contact with the mother of a suspect inside her apartment.

Once inside of the unit, authorities said they found an ammunition magazine with a loose round, leading to the arrest of Andrea Keating Doucette, who was charged with:

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Larceny from a Building

Malicious Destruction of Property

Officials said all four arrests were made without incident and described the three juvenile suspects as one 17-year-old and two 15-year-old males, all of whom were charged with Delinquent to wit Armed Robbery.

