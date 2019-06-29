Armed robbery suspect allegedly found with loaded gun in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man wanted in connection with an armed robbery is facing new charges after police allegedly found him carrying a loaded gun and heroin Friday.

A warrant was issued for Alexander Soto, 21, as a suspect in an armed robbery in Roslindale last week and officers arrested Soto after spotting him in Roxbury at 1:30 p.m., according to Boston police. When officers searched Soto after arresting him, they allegedly found a Glock 27 handgun loaded with nine rounds of .40 caliber ammunition and a large amount of brown powder believed to be heroin.

Soto was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and trafficking heroin. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court Monday.

