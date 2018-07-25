Armed robbery suspect arrested after hiding in police station bathroom

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing a teenager at knifepoint Tuesday afternoon was arrested after running to the Manchester Police Department to hide from the victim, officials said.

The 19-year-old victim told officers outside the police station that he was robbed around 2 p.m. at Adam Curtis State Park on Maple Street by a suspect who hit him in the head with the handle of a knife, according to police.

The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Victor Ramon Alvarado Vega, fled to the police station with $60 cash and a phone charger as the victim gave chase.

Vega was arrested as he exited a public restroom in the lobby of the station.

Vega was booked on an array of charges, including attempted escape, after police said he tried to fight officers and flee the police station when his handcuffs were removed.

He is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)