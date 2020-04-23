Armed robbery suspect arrested following police chase in Nahant

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed robbery suspect was placed under arrest following a police chase in Nahant.

Officers patrolling Nahant were alerted to an alleged armed robbery suspect and tried to stop him but he got away.

They later found his abandoned vehicle, which was allegedly stolen.

He was then found hiding in the area and was taken into custody.

The suspect will be arraigned on multiple charges.

