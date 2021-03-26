Armed robbery suspect in stolen cruiser flees scene after negotiation, stops again in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are continuing to negotiate with an armed robbery suspect who stole a Rockland police cruiser and led officers on a chase into Quincy on Friday morning before stopping and fleeing again, officials said.

The suspect stole the police cruiser following an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Rockland before leading authorities on a pursuit into Quincy, according to law enforcement sources.

Multiple agencies surrounded the vehicle on Burgin Parkway near Exit 42 as a state police STOP Team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

The suspect was able to take off again in the cruiser but was soon stopped on Burgin Parkway by the BJ’s gas station.

Law enforcement sources believe the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

They added that a rifle is located inside the cruiser but believe that it is secured.

The MBTA has requested that Red Line and commuter rail service in the area be stopped in the immediate area.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

No additional information has been released.

Suspect is now stopped on Burgin Pkwy by the BJ’s Gas Station. Traffic impacted in area. MBTA requested to shut down red line and commuter service in the immediate area. https://t.co/RgdK1vjEIV — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) March 26, 2021

Police activity ongoing on Burgin Parkway Quincy. Armed robbery suspect who stole a Rockland cruiser is stopped and refusing to get out the vehicle. MSP STOP Team and crisis negotiators on scene. Area is closed down to traffic/public at this time. Will update when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 26, 2021

Due to police activity, Exit 42 Burgin Pkwy – Quincy Center – Quincy Adam’s MBTA on and off ramp is CLOSED. Please seek an alternate route. #matraffic pic.twitter.com/OxFdcibhb6 — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) March 26, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)