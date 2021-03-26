Armed robbery suspect in stolen cruiser flees scene after negotiation, stops again in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are continuing to negotiate with an armed robbery suspect who stole a Rockland police cruiser and led officers on a chase into Quincy on Friday morning before stopping and fleeing again, officials said.

The suspect stole the police cruiser following an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Rockland before leading authorities on a pursuit into Quincy, according to law enforcement sources.

Multiple agencies surrounded the vehicle on Burgin Parkway near Exit 42 as a state police STOP Team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

The suspect was able to take off again in the cruiser but was soon stopped on Burgin Parkway by the BJ’s gas station.

Law enforcement sources believe the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

They added that a rifle is located inside the cruiser but believe that it is secured.

The MBTA has requested that Red Line and commuter rail service in the area be stopped in the immediate area.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

No additional information has been released.

