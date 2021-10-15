BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed suspect was taken into custody following an hourslong standoff in Braintree on Friday.
There was a heavy police and SWAT presence in the area of Washington Street and Holbrook Avenue for most of the day as a crisis team negotiated with the suspect, who was barricaded inside a third-floor apartment, according to law enforcement officials.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, surrendered after about four hours.
All residents were evacuated from the apartment building as the standoff unfolded.
It’s not clear what prompted the incident.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)