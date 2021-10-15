BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed suspect was taken into custody following an hourslong standoff in Braintree on Friday.

There was a heavy police and SWAT presence in the area of Washington Street and Holbrook Avenue for most of the day as a crisis team negotiated with the suspect, who was barricaded inside a third-floor apartment, according to law enforcement officials.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, surrendered after about four hours.

All residents were evacuated from the apartment building as the standoff unfolded.

It’s not clear what prompted the incident.

No additional information has been released.

Update: under arrest armed suspect taken into custody after hours long standoff in Braintree is headed to the hospital #7news pic.twitter.com/xP2R0heTed — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 15, 2021

Breaking: hours long Police standoff in Braintree is over..suspect in custody #7news pic.twitter.com/WfyblywdMO — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 15, 2021

Washington Street around Holbrook Ave in Braintree is shutdown are the moment as tactical teams deal with a barricaded person..police asking people to avoid the area #7news pic.twitter.com/1fVCNua26G — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 15, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)