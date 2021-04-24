Armenians hold memorial in Boston as Biden becomes first president to recognize genocide

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered in Boston for Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day as President Joe Biden became the first president to officially recognize the massacre and deportation of Armenians as a genocide.

Hundreds of thousands of Armenians were killed or deported from parts of the Ottoman Empire, including Turkey, between 1915 and 1923, and Biden said that needed to be recovnized.

‘We honor their story. We see that pain. We affirm the history. We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated,’ Biden said in a statement.

The Turkish foreign minister said the country rejects the use of the word “genocide.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)