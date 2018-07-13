Army demolishes Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

(WHDH) — The US Army demolished a pair of launch towers at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida Thursday to make way for a new space exploration project.

Video showed the dramatic demolition of the Delta II towers at Space Launch Complex 17 ahead of the launch of a new program by space company Moon Express.

Brig. Gen. Wayne Monteith, commander of the 45th Space Wing, activated the detonator for the demolition, an Army spokesman said.

Moon Express says it hopes to launch a private spacecraft that can land on the surface of the moon, according to ClickOrlando.com.

