BOSTON (WHDH) - A hero was honored in Dorchester on Memorial Day.

A new sign was dedicated to Army Sgt. William Dalton, who served in World War II, at the intersection of Adams and Centre streets.

The Dorchester native enlisted in the Army on April 8, 1943 and began active duty the same day.

He was reported missing in action and presumed dead after the sinking of the USS Leopoldville in December of 1944.

Dalton was awarded the Purple heart for the heroism he displayed in his service for the United States.

This Hero Square is one of more than 1,200 Hero Squares in Boston.

