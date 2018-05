EASTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A 4-year-old Easton girl received a special surprise at school on Friday.

Army Sgt. Stuart Mason surprised his daughter, Natalie, at Moreau Hall Elementary School.

The emotional reunion was all captured on camera.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)