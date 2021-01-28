TOWSON, Md. (WHDH) — A United States Army soldier arrived at a hospital in Towson, Maryland just in time to see the birth of his third son.

Pvt. Tyrell Hicks was granted leave from Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri to be there for his son’s birth at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center on Jan. 22.

Video shared by the hospital showed Hicks being applauded and cheered on by staff before he got to the bedside of his expectant wife, Alanna.

Local news reported that Hick’s son, Kannon, was born shortly after he got there, weighing in at 9-pounds, 6-ounces.

