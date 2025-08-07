(CNN) — A 22-year-old US Army soldier in Texas was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempting to send sensitive information about US battle tanks to Russia, the Justice Department said in a news release.

Federal prosecutors allege that Taylor Adam Lee, who is an active-duty service member stationed at Fort Bliss and possesses a very high, top-secret clearance, offered assistance to Russia and sent technical information about the M1A2 Abrams tank online in June.

Lee, according to prosecutors, stated online that “the USA is not happy with me for trying to expose their weaknesses,” and said, “At this point I’d even volunteer to assist the Russian federation when I’m there in any way.”

Prosecutors also allege that in July, Lee, who holds a top secret/sensitive compartmented information (TS/SCI) clearance, attempted to provide sensitive information on tank vulnerabilities to a person he believed to be a Russian intelligence officer. At the end of the month, prosecutors allege, Lee delivered what appeared to be a piece of tank hardware to a storage unit in El Paso, Texas. After doing so, prosecutors say Lee sent a message to the individual that said, “Mission accomplished.”

The information Lee provided about the Abrams tank could have been broadly useful for the Russians because the US has provided a version of the tank to Ukraine.

In addition to the alleged violation of the Espionage Act – which makes it illegal to mishandle national defense information. Lee has also been charged with attempting to export controlled technical data without a license, a violation of the Arms Export Control Act. The government has requested that he be detained without bond, according to court documents.

Lee made his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday, according to DOJ, and it was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

CNN has reached out to the Army for comment.

Roman Rozhavsky, assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, said in a statement Wednesday that Lee provided the information to the individual he believed worked for Russian intelligence in exchange for Russian citizenship.

“Today’s arrest is a message to anyone thinking about betraying the U.S. – especially service members who have sworn to protect our homeland,” Rozhavsky added.

The commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command, Brigadier General Sean F. Stinchon, labeled the arrest “an alarming reminder of the serious threat” facing the US Army.

“Thanks to the hard work of Army Counterintelligence Command Special Agents and our FBI partners, Soldiers who violate their oath and become insider threats will absolutely be caught and brought to justice, and we will continue to protect Army personnel and safeguard equipment,” he said in a statement.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)