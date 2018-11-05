Army vet walks 90 miles to raise awareness for veteran homelessness, PTSD

BOSTON (WHDH) - A US Army veteran wrapped up a 90-mile journey at the State House on Monday to raise awareness for veterans who are homeless and who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Staff Sergeant James Chartier made it his mission to walk from Chicopee to Boston, walking 22 miles each day to represent the number of veterans and active-duty military who commit suicide every day.

The walk raised awareness and money for the causes.

“Let the soldiers know that there’s somebody out there advocating for their well-being,” Chartier said. “I’d like to see them off the streets and into some housing. The weather’s getting cold. Let’s help them out.”

This was Chartier’s third year completing the journey. All money raised will go to local non-profits that help veterans and their families.

Chartier headed out Friday in heavy downpours but got a lot of help and support along the way, raising nearly $5,000 for two veterans causes — Project New Hope and the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers.

“Knowing that you touched so many people is self-rewarding,” he said. “It’s not about me at all. It’s about them. And the awareness we need to bring is what matters to me the most.”

Chartier says he plans to make the trek again next year on the first weekend of November.

For more information about the march, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)