SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man convicted killing his wife and burying her body with items including a wedding band, flowers and a bottle of Gucci cologne called “Guilty” is due to be sentenced.

Luc Tieman of Fairfield contended he didn’t kill his wife, whom he buried behind his parents’ home. But a jury convicted in him of murder last month in Superior Court in Skowhegan.

The Army veteran originally told investigators his wife disappeared at a Walmart but he later changed his story to say she died from a heroin overdose. An autopsy showed 34-year-old Valerie Tieman had ingested painkillers but died from two gunshots.

Tieman insisted to jurors that he didn’t kill his “beautiful wife” and that there were “alternative explanations” to much of the state’s evidence against him.

