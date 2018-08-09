Army veteran’s missing comfort dog found safe

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An Army veteran’s comfort dog that she claimed was stolen while she was having a seizure in Chelsea has been found safe.

Officers responding to Premium Petrol Gas Station, located at 979 Broadway, just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday learned that an employee, Patricia Wojcik, had her dog taken from her, police said.

Surveillance video showed a man approach the dog outside the station’s office before filling up his gas tank. The dog then allegedly jumped into the car and the suspect drove away.

Wojcik initially told police that the man swiped her dog while EMT’s checked up on her but officials announced Thursday that the man thought the pup was abandoned and took it to a vet in New Hampshire as a precaution due to the extreme heat.

Animal control officers are working to reunite Wojcik with her pup.

No criminal charged will be filed.

