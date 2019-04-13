Army Week kicks off with celebration on Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - The first ever Army Week kicked off on Boston Common Saturday.

The week-long event is a recruiting and outreach effort that hopes to connect the Boston community with the armed forces.

The Army typically struggles with recruitment in a good economy when jobs are plentiful.

The festive atmosphere included a concert, parachute demonstrations, and a drill team performance.

“It is such a great opportunity for the people of Boston to get in here and get a chance to see their equipment,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said. “I think that a lot of people’s experience with the Army is watching a movie and it is real life.”

Curious onlookers were given the opportunity to climb aboard military vehicles while soldiers fired T-shirts into the crowd.

“There are over 150 job opportunities in the Army,” U.S. Army Brigadier General Vincent Malone said. “50 in the medical field alone.”

Malone swore in new recruits ready for a new challenge ahead.

“I am joining the Army Reserve as a way to help me pay for school next year, as I am a graduating senior,” Brendan Finnerman said. The Marshfield teen hopes his military service will help him become a state trooper.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)