Around 300,000 customers in Massachusetts without power during nor’easter

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Wet and heavy snow is causing major power outages across Eastern Massachusetts.

Around 300,000 customers throughout the Bay State were without power early Thursday morning.

In Tewksbury, several tree branches had snapped off, while other trees toppled over.

The snow also weighed down power lines in the town.

Firefighters have responded to dozens of calls during the nor’easter for downed wires and branches.

“Heavy branches and trees have been falling because of the snow and ice conditions, primary wires, and the house wires, you know, going to the houses,” said Capt. Scott Keddie of the Tewksbury Fire Department.

The town is considering opening some warming shelters later in the day.

