Around 35,000 without power as storm cleanup continues throughout Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Around 35,000 Massachusetts customers are without power after the latest nor’easter dumped more than two feet of snow in some areas.

Students across the state headed back to school Thursday; however, some schools remained closed for the third day.

Snow banks, higher than some school buses, line the streets and sit in some parking lots.

Boston Public Schools sent out a tweet that read:

Students and families: Please take care and use extra caution when traveling to school tomorrow, especially when navigating tall snow banks. If you see any non-emergency issues that need to be addressed, please call the Mayor’s Helpline at 311.

Crews continue to cleanup the snow throughout the Bay State.

At times, some people said the heavy, wet snow felt like shoveling cement, but added that it is nothing they can’t handle.

“All I have to say is this is New England and it can happen at any time and it does,” said one resident.

