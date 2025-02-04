CNN) — Swedish police said “around 10 people” have been killed in a shooting at a school in central Sweden, with the suspected perpetrator believed to be among those dead.

Several more people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a campus in the city of Örebro, Roberto Eid Forest, the head of the city’s police district said. Police said they are trying to determine a possible motive for the attack.

Swedish police said earlier Tuesday an operation was “ongoing” at the center, warning of a “suspected serious crime of violence.” The shooting occurred inside the Risbergska school for adults at a campus where other schools, including for children, are based.

Officers were first called at around 12:30 p.m. local time (6:30 a.m. ET), Forest said.

Six people had been taken to the local university hospital, including five with gunshot wounds, according to Jonas Claesson, the regional health care director. Four had undergone surgery, including two who are now in a stable condition, he said.

CNN affiliate Expressen reported earlier that there was an exchange of gunfire between the police and the perpetrator, quoting police spokesperson Lars Hedlin. It is unclear how many people were injured in total, but police said no officers were shot.

The public were urged to avoid the area and stay indoors.

Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer described the police operation as being “in full swing” on Tuesday. “The government is in close contact with the police, and is closely following developments,” he told Swedish news agency TT, according to the Associated Press.

Students are being transferred from schools next to the site of the shooting in Örebro, which lies 160 kilometers (100 miles) west of the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

“The danger is not over,” the police statement said. “The public MUST continue to stay away.”

‘We heard three bangs’

One eyewitness recalled sounds of terror filling the corridors of the school, the Associated Press reported, citing Sweden’s Expressen newspaper.

“We heard three bangs and loud screams,” Andreas Sundling, 28, said while sheltering in a classroom. “Now we’re sitting here waiting to be evacuated from the school. The information we have received is that we should sit and wait.”

The Risbergska school offers courses at primary school and upper secondary school level, and for students aged 20 and over – including classes for immigrants, as well as vocational training.

There were an unusually low number of students on campus at the time of the attack, according to a teacher at the school. Many students had left campus after taking a national exam Tuesday, Lena Warenmark told state broadcaster SVT News, according to the Associated Press.

Scandinavian authorities have worked to crack down on gun violence over recent years, following an uptick in deadly gang-related shootings.

In 2024, at least 40 people were shot dead there, according to Reuters. That year, police said they prevented more than 100 serious crimes. In 2023, Sweden tallied the highest rate of gun violence per capita.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called for an investigation into “how these horrific crimes could have occurred,” on Tuesday.

“It is with sadness that I have received information about the terrible act of violence in Örebro. My thoughts are with those who have been affected and their relatives.

It is a very painful day for all of Sweden,” Kristersson posted on X.

“My thoughts are also with all those whose normal school day was replaced with terror. Being confined to a classroom with fear for your own life is a nightmare that no one should have to experience,” he added.

