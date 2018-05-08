Arraignment postponed for state trooper accused of drunken driving

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - LYNNFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — The arraignment for an off-duty state trooper who was arrested over the weekend on drunken driving charges has been postponed.

Alfred Burgos, 35, was stopped around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the Goodwin Circle Rotary in Lynnfield when another trooper spotted him driving erratically, officials said.

Burgos was booked on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and committing a marked lanes violation, state police spokesman David Procopio said.

Multiple motorists reported a white SUV driving erratically on Routes 28 and 95 before Burgos was stopped.

Burgos was slated to appear in Peabody District Court Tuesday, but his arraignment was continued to June 20, according to Carrie Kimball Monahan, a spokeswoman for the Essex County district attorney’s office.

Burgos’ defense attorney’s request to have his client evaluated for the Valor Act Diversion Program was granted by a judge. The program is available for military veterans.

If it can be shown that Burgos can benefit from treatment, the judge has an option of sending him to the program instead of holding an arraignment.

If Burgos is not arraigned, the charge of OUI will be dropped from his record, according to Monahan.

Burgos, who is a member of the department’s investigation services, has been relieved of duty pending a status hearing.

