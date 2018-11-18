Arredondo family, Herb Chambers donate turkeys to people in need

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Arredondo family spent Sunday donating Thanksgiving turkeys to Massachusetts veterans and their families across the state.

The act of kindness was all part of the fourth annual turkey giveaway, with the Arredondo family teaming up with Herb Chambers to donate meals to people in need.

The foundation started by Carlos and Melida Arredondo in 2015 has been helping military families ever since.

Carlos is known for his heroic efforts during the Boston Marathon bombings.

His wife Melida says giving back is important, especially during this time of year.

“People have been emailing or sending texts thanking us for doing this,” Melida said. “We try to spread it out all across the state.”

Alan McLaren, the CEO at Herb Chambers, said the turkey recipients were appreciative of their generosity.

“These folks need to be regularly told that we really appreciate them and we really care about their welfare and there’s no better time than Thanksgiving to be doing this,” Alan McLaren, Herb Chambers CEO, said. “It’s been a fabulous morning, we’ve met some great, great people who are very appreciative of the help and we’re just really happy to bring sparkle to their lives.”

Herb Chambers donates a turkey to every employee each year before Thanksgiving. This year, over 220 Herb Chambers employees donated their turkey to the Arredondo Foundation.

