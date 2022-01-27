AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine said they found more drugs and guns in an apartment rented by two people who they have also accused of trying to bail out an inmate using counterfeit money.

Investigators found the drugs and guns in a Bangor apartment, the Sun Journal reported. Both people had been previously charged with four counts of aggravated drug trafficking and violating conditions of release based on earlier drug charges.

The two people were jailed Wednesday on $100,000 bail. It was unclear if they had hired attorneys.

Police said they were called to Androscoggin County Jail last week when the two people tried to use fake money to bail someone out of jail. Police then searched their car and found numerous drugs.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)