Arrest made after 11-hour standoff with SWAT, police in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 43-year-old New Hampshire man wanted on an outstanding warrant for Domestic Violence was placed under arrest after an 11-hour standoff with SWAT and police late Friday night in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Members of the Uniform Field Operations Bureau responding to 148.5 Chestnut Street around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance learned that Shawn Goodine, of Nashua, had threatened a female and refused to comply with officers to come out of the residence.

The SWAT team was activated after information was received that Goodine was in possession of a firearm.

Goodine surrendered after an 11-hour standoff and was arrested on his outstanding arrest warrant for Domestic Violence and was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest/Detention, Class A Misdemeanor and Criminal Threatening, Class A Misdemeanor.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1655.

No further information has been released.

