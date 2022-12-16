BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault that left a 68-year-old woman with a stab wound to her chest.

The 34-year-old Roxbury man is facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Officials say officers responded to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street in Roxbury on Thursday, Dec. 8., where they found a woman injured. The victim told police she was attending to belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head.

The woman said she fought back and hit the suspect with her fists while kicking and screaming for help.

During the struggle, the woman said she suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to her chest.

In an update on Thursday, Dec. 15, police provided two images of a person they were looking to identify, referring to them as a person of interest in the case. Not long after, they announced the arrest of the person they say was her attacker.

The suspect is set to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court as early as Friday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)