Arrest made after assault at Mass. casino leaves victim with serious injuries

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Springfield man is facing assault charges after police say he stomped on and kicked a man while at the MGM Springfield casino on Sunday.

Devon Williams, 27, attacked a New York man without provocation before fleeing the casino, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

State and local police tracked Williams’ to an apartment on Chestnut Street, where he was arrested a few hours later.

Williams is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), assault to murder, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Investigators believe the attack could be connected to three other attacks that happened earlier in the day on Grenada Terrace, Sumner Avenue, and Kimberly Avenue.

He was held on $100,000 cash bail pending an arraignment that was slated for Monday.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)