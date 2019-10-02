Arrest made after hours-long standoff with SWAT, police in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A barricaded person inside a Revere home prompted a large police and SWAT presence as neighbors evacuated their houses Tuesday night.

Authorities responding to a report of a barricaded suspect on Shirley Avenue around 8 p.m. began evacuating the nearby homes as detectives and SWAT members worked to get the barricaded person out of the house, Revere police said.

The incident ended around 12:30 a.m. after one arrest was made.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)