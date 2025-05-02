NEWMARKET, N.H. (WHDH) - A Newmarket man was arrested Friday morning after an overnight incident that prompted a shelter in place order in the town.

Mark Allen McLean was arrested following a brief struggle wiht authorities shortly after 4 a.m.

Newmarket police received a request for a welfare check Thursday evening; the caller said they heard an argument while on the phone with her mother, a call that ended abruptly.

Soon after, officers made contact with the caller’s mother.

“She informed police she had been the victim of a domestic assault,” Newmarket police said in a statement. “Officers immediately began searching for the alleged suspect.”

Police soon received report of the suspect’s, later identified as McLean, next location.

“A short time later, police were dispatched to a local downtown business where the same suspect had reportedly arrived, brandished a firearm, and made threats,” police said in a statement. “The suspect then fled into a large mill complex nearby.”

According to police, McLean threatened self-harm and an intent to provoke a confrontation with law enforcement.

Additional law enforcement resources assisted police in searching multiple locations in town and throughout the mill complex.

He was found just after 4 a.m.

“Officers located McLean hiding inside an apartment in the mill complex where he did not reside,” police said. “Following a brief struggle, he was taken into custody and transported to a hospital as a precaution.”

McLean faces charges including felony reckless conduct, domestic violence assault, and resisting arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing.

