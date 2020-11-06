Arrest made after juvenile stabbed in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old is under arrest after police say he stabbed a juvenile during an assault on Thursday in Hudson, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a victim suffering from a stab wound at Southern NH Medical Center in Nashua determined that he had been assaulted in Hudson earlier in the evening, police said on Friday.

An investigation determined that Jayden Akroyd, 18, of Hudson, was responsible for the stabbing, according to police.

Akroyd was placed under arrest and is being charged with one count of 2nd degree assault (deadly weapon). He was held on $2,500 cash bail and was arraigned at Nashua Superior Court on Friday.

No additional information was immediately released.

