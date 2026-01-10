BOSTON (WHDH) - A person has been arrested in connection with an altercation at a Boston Bruins game at TD Garden on Saturday that left a person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers assigned to detail the Bruins game were called around 3 p.m. to a report of an injured male in the balcony level of the arena, according to Boston police. Boston EMS transported the individual to a local hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances that led to the fall is underway but police confirmed the injuries stemmed from an altercation with another individual who was arrested at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)