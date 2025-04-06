WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing in Worcester that left a man hospitalized, police said.

Officers responding to a domestic incident on Germain Street found a man suffering from a stab wound, according to police.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

