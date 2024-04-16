BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting an arson investigation and a man has been arrested after a flammable object was thrown through the window of a home in Mattapan on Monday afternoon and sparked a fire, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported fire on West Main Street around 1:15 p.m. determined a suspect threw a flammable object into the home before fleeing the area, according to Boston police.

The small fire was quickly extinguished and there were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

