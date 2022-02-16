HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest was made at the Kennedy Compound on Cape Cod overnight.
Officers could be seen along Eugenia Fortes Beach in Hyannis photographing a car that was later towed away.
Police confirmed that an arrest was made but no additional information was immediately available.
An investigation remains ongoing.
