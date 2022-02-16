HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest was made at the Kennedy Compound on Cape Cod overnight.

Officers could be seen along Eugenia Fortes Beach in Hyannis photographing a car that was later towed away.

Police confirmed that an arrest was made but no additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

